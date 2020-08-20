$5M from feds to ensure better traceability of aluminum

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — The federal government, through the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) program, is providing the Aluminium Association of Canada with a close to $5 million non-repayable contribution to ensure better traceability from foundry to border.

The contribution follows a 10% Trump administration tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

The Trudeau government says the move is in accordance with the agreement outlined in CUSMA and to guarantee the sourcing and origin of aluminum.

The project aims to boost the commercialization of Canadian aluminum products by authenticating and documenting the origin of products throughout the value chain.

In addition to the AAC support, Saguenay, Que. businesses Canmec, a manufacturer and installer of big, turnkey projects, and Staca, an industrial firm, are receiving repayable contributions of $500,000 and $133,470 for projects. The money will help with the purchase of digital and automated equipment, diversifying their products and modernizing their facilities.

In 2019, aluminum production was the second largest export sector in Quebec, after aerospace. Exports in the sector accounted for over 7% of Quebec’s total exports (compared to 12% for aerospace).