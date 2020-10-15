$42M Niagara Falls RNG plant to be fuelled by landfill waste

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Four partners are building a renewable natural gas (RNG) plant that will generate enough energy from landfill waste to heat 8,750 homes across the country and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48,000 tonnes.

The $42 million Niagara Falls Renewable Natural Gas plant brings together the Ontario government, Walker Industries in Niagara Falls, Ont., energy company Enbridge and Comcor Environmental on a project that will capture biogas generated by decomposing organic waste and transform it into renewable natural gas.

The Ontario Energy Board has also approved an application from Enbridge to implement a pilot Voluntary Renewable Natural Gas Program in Ontario starting in 2021. Customers can choose to support the transition to clean energy by making a small monthly contribution to purchase carbon-neutral renewable natural gas.

During the first five years of the program, Enbridge Gas anticipates up to 28,000 customers could participate reducing CO2 emissions by 8,000 tonnes, equivalent to taking 1,600 cars off the road for one year.

Family-run Walker Industries provides construction materials and services, emulsions, organics recovery, waste services and renewable energy.

Comcor Environmental is a consulting engineering firm in Cambridge, Ont. specializing in landfill gases.