$3.5M NGen projects support four advanced manufacturing projects
Selected by a panel of independent experts as part of the federal government's Innovation Supercluster Initiative.
November 16, 2020 by PLANT STAFF
HAMILTON, Ont. — Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) has provided $3.5 million to four advanced manufacturing projects.
The following projects were approved for NGen co-investment, and were selected by a panel of independent experts as part of the federal government’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative:
- Addem Labs is partnering with COR Engineering Ltd. on a pilot project that will establish a printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Ontario. The aim is to attract global electronics business.
- Axiom Group in Aurora, Ont., with partners MS Falcon, Kytech Machines and Bulldog Polymers, is developing a technology to eliminate visual transitions between different plastic materials, typically hard and soft plastics, for use in automobile interior and exteriors, with applications in broader advanced manufacturing industries.
- Montreal, Que.-based DeepSight has partnered with Avior Integrated Products Inc. to add a component to the current DeepSight augmented reality (AR) platform that will create holographic guides that help workers assemble aerospace components and composite parts, improving productivity and reducing defaults.
- BlueWater Wood Alliance (BWA), a not-for-profit wood manufacturing cluster, is undertaking a digital transformation program that will give SMEs access to BWA’s programs and activities. Anticipated economic benefits include increased sales and productivity, and process improvements for member companies inside and outside the cluster.
