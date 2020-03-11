2nd Skin acquires textile division of Id pro

Limoilou, Que.-based textile company 2nd Skin announced on March 11 that it has acquired the textile division of Id pro, a major screen‑printing production center.

The acquisition will help to increase 2nd Skin’s production capacity. With nine automatic screen‑printing presses in a new 17,000-square-foot plant, the company can now turn out 25,000 prints per shift, compared to the 4,500 to 5,000 sweatshirts a day it used to print. The company has also invested in new embroidery equipment to enhance the department’s service offer, increasing the number of embroidery heads from 13 to 19.

2nd Skin is also transitioning towards Industry 4.0 and has started automating its processes.﻿