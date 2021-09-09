Evik Diagnostic Innovations invests in test mixture used in diagnostic devices

September 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Evik Diagnostic Innovations Inc. is investing nearly $1.5 million to ramp up the production of laboratory test mixture that is used in diagnostic devices to meet the increased demand from the medical device manufacturers due to COVID-19, with support of $513,200 from the Ontario Together Fund.

Evik Diagnostic Innovations is an Ontario manufacturer of key medical diagnosticcomponents, including assay reagents in the form of freeze-dried pellets (also called single-assay beads). The assay reagents are laboratory test mixture that allow diagnosticdevices to detect and analyse medical symptoms and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV and Anthrax.

“To be competitive and resilient in times of pandemic, companies like us must find ways to be innovative and collaborative,” said Vladimir Evtodienko, CEO, Evik DiagnosticInnovations. “We want to thank the Ontario government for their support. Evik is proud to scale up and accelerate our work that contribute to detecting and analysing infectious diseases such as COVID-19.”

The company will invest in an automated cartridge assembly line, which will speed up the production of reagent pellets. The company will also purchase robotic arms, set up robotic stations, and build an artificial intelligence driven assembly station.

“This investment in Kanata’s Evik Diagnostic is a signal of our continuing commitment to supporting Ontario’s innovative companies and to ensuring we have a resilient manufacturing sector,” says Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata-Carleton and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “Our Government recognizes the expertise and capabilities found within Kanata’s high tech community to provide medical solutions for our country and for the international market. It is remarkable what Evik Diagnostic has developed and I want to commend the leadership and staff for their accomplishments.”