Goldwind installs five-megawatt plus onshore test turbine

September 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Goldwind Science & Technology has completed the installation and grid connection of its GW 5S smart wind turbine test unit.

“Goldwind has a methodical and calculated method to its development and release of wind turbines and other clean energy technologies,” said Cao Zhigang, President, Goldwind. “The GW 5S wind turbine is our most powerful onshore turbine to-date that takes into account global wind market requirements, customer direction, and extensive research and development – further marking it as a top-rated turbine among Goldwind’s already impressive suite of mature PMDD turbine platforms.”

The GW 5S platform has a structured design rooted in Goldwind’s permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) turbine technology and incorporates attributes from its predecessors, most namely the GW 3S and 4S, including expandable capacity, high power generation, high reliability, intelligent control systems, and grid-friendliness.

The IEC wind class IIIB product developed by Goldwind for China and international key markets, features the same platform-based, modular development of other Goldwind PMDD turbines including a scaled rated power of 5.2MW to 5.6 and 6.0MW, a rotor diameter of 165-meters, and hub heights can range from 100 – metres up to 130-metres.

“Goldwind’s 5-megawatt turbine underscores our technological depth and ability to bring trusted products and services to our customers and their projects on a global scale,” said Wu Kai, Vice-President, Goldwind and General Manager, Goldwind International Holdings.