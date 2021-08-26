Plant.ca

Prospector launches industry-first mobile app 

August 26, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Prospector.

Prospector, a search engine for the mining industry, launched a mobile app of their Prospector Portal for  investors and mining companies to connect.

The Prospector App allows users to swipe through and follow mining companies and match, connect, and message with mining stakeholders, all while having the same access to technical and corporate data updated with daily updated feeds of disclosure data.

Through the app, a user can review and compare over 4,000 global mining projects and 1,500 publicly listed mining companies. App users get access to the same artificial intelligence-driven insights and natural-language processing and machine learning that forms the backbone of Prospector’s web portal.

“The Prospector App puts technical and financial data literally in the hands of investors who we hope to encourage to look at the mining industry. As our world looks toward a low-carbon and technology-intensive future, the mining industry needs to communicate differently and more directly with stakeholders and investors, and we hope the app can support that outreach and growth” said Emily King, Founder and CEO, Prospector.

