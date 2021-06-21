PLANT

VentureLAB to host hardware and semiconductor technology conference

June 21, 2021   Maryam Farag


VentureLAB is hosting HardTech, a hardware and semiconductor technology conference in partnership with the Regional Minicipality of York.

The event will take place on June 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. HardTech will have a keynote panel discussion on The Evolution of Hardware Technology with Mary Ng, AMD Canada and Siemens. The event features panel discussions with Canadian hardware and semiconductor leaders and a HardTech Pitch Competition.

Koynote:

  • Tuesday, June 22 at 11:00 – 11:55 a.m.
    • Panel discussion – The Evolution of Hardware Technology
      • Mary Ng, Minister, Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and MP, Markham-Thornhill
      • Kevin O’Neil, Corporate VP and Managing Director, AMD Canada
      • Jamie Dinsmore, President and CEO, Siemens
  • Tuesday, June 22 at 12:55 – 1:40 p.m.
    • Panel discussion – Inspiring the Next Generation of Tech Titans
      • Linda Zadeh, CEO and Founder, EPIC Semiconductors Inc.
      • Julie Angus, CEO and Co-Founder, Open Ocean Robotics
      • Raymond Minato, CEO, Inertia Engineering
  • Wednesday, June 23 at 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
    • Panel discussion – Hardware Breakthroughs: Powering our Products of Tomorrow
      • Rachel Bartholomew, Founder and CEO, Hyivy
      • Joseph Ma, CEO, Bionic-i
      • Abdoulaye Berthe, Founder and CEO, Low Power Futures
  • Wednesday, June 23 at 11:05 a.m. – 12:35 p.m.
    • HardTech Pitch Competition – Eight emerging hardware companies will showcase their breakthrough products and technologies to receive nearly $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizing. The judges include:
      • Tarun Verma, Managing Partner, Silicon Catalyst
      • Duncan Stewart, Partner, BDC Deep Tech Fund
      • Shelley Kuipers, Founder, The51
      • Pani Pendse, Senior Partner Development Manager, Microsoft
      • Olivier Rousseaux, Director Venture Development, imec
      • Tony Di Benedetto, CEO, Launch Capital

For more information, click here.

