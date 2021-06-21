VentureLAB to host hardware and semiconductor technology conference

VentureLAB is hosting HardTech, a hardware and semiconductor technology conference in partnership with the Regional Minicipality of York.

The event will take place on June 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. HardTech will have a keynote panel discussion on The Evolution of Hardware Technology with Mary Ng, AMD Canada and Siemens. The event features panel discussions with Canadian hardware and semiconductor leaders and a HardTech Pitch Competition.

Koynote:

Tuesday, June 22 at 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. Panel discussion – The Evolution of Hardware Technology Mary Ng, Minister, Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and MP, Markham-Thornhill Kevin O’Neil, Corporate VP and Managing Director, AMD Canada Jamie Dinsmore, President and CEO, Siemens



Tuesday, June 22 at 12:55 – 1:40 p.m.

Panel discussion – Inspiring the Next Generation of Tech Titans Linda Zadeh, CEO and Founder, EPIC Semiconductors Inc. Julie Angus, CEO and Co-Founder, Open Ocean Robotics Raymond Minato, CEO, Inertia Engineering

Wednesday, June 23 at 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Panel discussion – Hardware Breakthroughs: Powering our Products of Tomorrow Rachel Bartholomew, Founder and CEO, Hyivy Joseph Ma, CEO, Bionic-i Abdoulaye Berthe, Founder and CEO, Low Power Futures

Wednesday, June 23 at 11:05 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. HardTech Pitch Competition – Eight emerging hardware companies will showcase their breakthrough products and technologies to receive nearly $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizing. The judges include: Tarun Verma, Managing Partner, Silicon Catalyst Duncan Stewart, Partner, BDC Deep Tech Fund Shelley Kuipers, Founder, The51 Pani Pendse, Senior Partner Development Manager, Microsoft Olivier Rousseaux, Director Venture Development, imec Tony Di Benedetto, CEO, Launch Capital



For more information, click here.