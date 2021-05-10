2022 Honda Civic Sedan begins production in Canada

Honda has started production of the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) in Alliston, Ontario.

Honda’s approach on the new Civic is “man maximum/machine minimum” philosophy that maximizes cabin space for people, and minimizes space required for mechanical components.

“What we have accomplished with the Honda Civic, is taking it to a higher level of sophistication,” said Clement D’Souza, SVP, HCM. “We’ve created this clean and modern look by using new and first-time Civic technologies, which resulted in the most technologically advanced Civic ever, with a refined and innovative design.”

Faced with travel restrictions due to COVID-19, Honda R&D engineers from Japan and the production engineering team in the U.S. were prevented from coming to Canada. Therefore, HCM engineers took on a larger role in preparing the 2022 Civic Sedan for mass production.

Civic features a laser brazed roof, employing Honda’s technology that joins the roof to the body side panels; application of spray foam to hollow portions of the Civic Sedan body structure to reduce noise transmission; extensive use of aluminum, including an aluminum hood to enhance fuel efficiency; installation of a honeycomb mesh panel that stretches across the front of the instrument panel that hides air vents.

HCM is building the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 158HP at 6,500 rpm (SAE net) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm (SAE net).