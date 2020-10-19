$2.5M for Greenfield Global to produce alcohol for COVID fight

JOHNSTOWN, Ont. — The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million in Greenfield Global’s upgrade of its Johnstown plant to produce medical-grade alcohol for hand sanitizers.

The funding supports made in Ontario production of medical supplies aimed at the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenfield Global’s $75 million project involves upgrading the facility’s distillation technology to produce over 114 million litres, or the equivalent of over 150 million one litre bottles, of specialty medical-grade alcohol annually.

The funding is provided through the $50 million Ontario Together Fund that helps businesses retool their operations to produce PPE and develop technology-driven solutions and services.

Greenfield Global is a producer of raw materials, ingredients, and additives with locations in Ontario, the US and Malaysia.