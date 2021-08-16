1Source Metrology expands portfolio with AIMS multisensor

August 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

1Source Metrology will represent AIMS Metrology’s Revolution Series five-axis mobile HB and its new five-axis Summit 10.10.10 coordinate measuring machines.

Its services include CMM sales, programming, certified inspection, software training, retrofits, reverse engineering, data collection solutions, fixturing and accessories sales.

According to Don Mahon, Specialist, CMM Metrology, “AIMS’ 5-axis CMM technology allows us to expand our portfolio for shop floor solutions. We’re an application-driven organization. Our goal is to help manufacturers make purchases based on the right tool for the job. We see too many companies making decisions that are based on software instead.”

“Legacy programs with closed architecture lock fabricators into one OEM,” said Mahon. “It’s the primary reason companies are afraid to make a switch. AIMS’ five-axis CMMs are equipped with an open architecture Renishaw controller and MODUS software. This gives customers the flexibility to replace outdated technology and it allows us to show companies how quality inspections can generate huge productivity gains with the right equipment.”