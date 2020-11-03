$150M for shovel-ready projects in Alberta that cut emissions

EDMONTON — Industrial innovation initiatives in Alberta that support economic recovery and sustainability are now eligible for up to $150 million in funding.

The provincial government is providing $100 million for Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) Shovel-Ready Challenge through its Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.

The federal government is kicking in up to $50 million through its Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

The funding will go to companies that are ready to implement leading-edge technologies in applications for both greenfield and brownfield operations. The support will be leveraged with private funding, leading to projects valued at over $500 million.

ERA said it is looking for commercial demonstration and deployment projects that have the highest potential to immediately create economic stimulus and environmental resiliency.

Projects must begin within 60 days of funding approval and outcomes must include commercial demonstration or deployment of technologies in operational environments.

New projects and projects at early stages of execution but stalled due to the current economic situation are also eligible.

Successful applicants are eligible for up to $15 million with a minimum request of $2 million.

Applications are open for all categories of applicants with shovel-ready projects, including industry associations, industry operators, entrepreneurs, technology providers, municipalities, and others.

Partnerships between technology developers and industry operators are encouraged to apply.

Projects that drive greenhouse gas reductions include mobility and transportation solutions, low-emitting electricity generation, high efficiency equipment, optimization of agriculture and forestry operations, methane emissions management, waste heat utilization, low carbon industrial heat, fuel switching, alternative feedstocks, and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS).

