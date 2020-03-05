$1.5M for Northern Ontario manufacturers from province

TORONTO — The Ontario government is providing five manufacturing companies in northern Ontario with $1.5 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC) and creating 16 jobs:

$359,341 for North Bay Plastic Molders Ltd. in Corbeil to expand its custom plastic moulding production services

$352,968 for mining technology firm Boart Longyear Canada to develop an automated core-scanning system that uses X-ray measuring to provide clients with same-day, accurate data from drill core samples; $250,000 to develop a system that allows continuous and simultaneous drilling and coring; and $127,675 to develop a diamond drilling process that uses a wireless, electronic method to provide accurate and detailed drilling parameters to the operator

$88,355 for Cementation Canada Inc. in North Bay to create designs for an injection hoisting system that will transport rocks from underground mines with a depth of 300 to 1,000 metres.

$250,000 for Nordic Minesteel Technologies Inc. in North Bay to develop an electric vehicle prototype that can safely remove and carry components of large haul trucks

$171,515 for North Bay Woodwork Ltd. in North Bay to expand its custom cabinetry business