Supremex appoints Chief Financial Officer

Supremex Inc. announced the appointment of Mary Chronopoulos as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Chronopoulos has over 16 years of experience in finance with large private and public companies. She was previously chief financial officer of Energir, an energy company with over $2.5 billion in sales, and chief financial officer of Group BMR, a home renovation and hardware company. She held several senior roles in finance such as vice-president of finance at Aldo Group and at Saputo’s Bakery Division. Chronopoulos holds the CPA, CMA designation and earned an MBA from the John Molson School of Business.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mary Chronopoulos to the role of CFO. Her strong qualifications in corporate finance, business strategy and operations management will be put to contribution as we grow our packaging platform, work to improve our business processes and extract operational leverage,” said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO, Supremex. “I would also like to thank Steven Perreault and Lyne Bégin, who have supported us during the transition phase.”

