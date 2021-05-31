Endress+Hauser conducts program promoting inclusion of women

Endress+Hauser Group is conducting an employee-led program to increase the participation of women at all levels in the company.

At Endress+Hauser entities around the world, committees have been struck under the banner of Women’s Integrated Network (W.I.N.) to undertake measures to increase female representation throughout the workforce.

According to Endress+Hauser, in Canada’s case, the W.I.N. initiative has a “unique” opportunity, since female representation in Endress+Hauser Canada essentially meets the targets for 2030 set by Endress+Hauser Group’s Executive Board.

“From a global perspective, the W.I.N. program is focussing primarily on increasing female involvement and leadership in the company, whereas we in Canada want female empowerment, but also to increase the inclusiveness and diversity of our team,” said Zoe Reeve, Chairperson, Canadian W.I.N. Committee, Endress+Hauser. “Our work will be sensitive to gender issues, but not be solely about gender. We want to nurture a corporate culture where it doesn’t matter which gender, race or ethnicity you are, you will feel comfortable about joining and engaging with the rest of the team.”

Corporately, the goal is to double the percentage of women in the global workforce to about 40 per cent, of whom 28-30 per cent will be in leadership positions (up from 17 per cent now). This increased presence should include technical and other specialized roles. In Canada, women comprise 36 per cent of staff and hold 41 per cent of leadership positions. The Canadian program will devote part of its resources to eliminating embedded biases in hiring, training and promotion and to develop a mentorship program to help employees overcome their reticence to champion ideas or embrace leadership roles and event advancement opportunities.

“A lot of people want to develop and grow in their career but they really don’t know how to,” said Reeve. “And they don’t know what options are available. That’s what the mentorship program will address.”

