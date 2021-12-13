Plant.ca

Electrical Safety Authority appoints new Board Member

December 13, 2021   Maryam Farag

The Electrical Safety Authority’s (ESA) Board of Directors announced that Rhonda Barnet has been elected to the Board.

Barnet is an experienced executive in the manufacturing sector holding titles of CFO and President and COO of AVIT Manufacturing, and has experience on the Board of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), Canada ‘s Industry Strategy Council and Next Generation Manufacturing Canada.  She was the first woman in history to chair the National Board of CME.

Barnet brings 30 years of financial and strategic leadership, and corporate governance, modern industrial policy, environmental, social and corporate governance strategy, diversity, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, skills transformation and trade association leadership experiences.

“I am delighted to welcome Rhonda to the ESA Board representing consumer interests as an experienced executive and a powerful and influential champion for the sectors, causes and people she serves,” said Annette Bergeron, Chair of the Board, Electrical Safety Authority.  “Consumer needs are a key factor in ESA’s operations and we look forward to Rhonda’s unique perspective and expertise that will contribute to the important work we do for Ontarians.”

Advertisement

Barnet received an Alumni Award from Trent University in 2020, Inspiring Fifty Canada – Women in Technology Award in 2018 and a Business Hall of Fame Inductee in 2017.

 

Print this page

Categories & Tags
gender challenges General News Manufacturing Canada electricity manufacturer manufacturing Technology women in manufacturing


Related Stories
Electrical Safety Authority encourages Ontarians to check twice for safety this holiday season
CAE appoints Mary Lou Maher to Board of Directors
INCA Renewtech appoints new Board Member and COO
Frontier Lithium appoints new member to board of directors