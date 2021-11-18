Vitacore Industries announces production facility and PPE recycling project in Saskatchewan

November 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Vitacore Industries Inc. has announced it will be opening a full-scale production facility in Saskatchewan for the manufacturing of medical equipment and PPE in 2022.

This information was shared by Jim Reiter, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, when he introduced Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore, and John Sprague, Director of Operations, at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

The company will expand its end-to-end recycling program for single use masks and respirators to the region in a pilot program with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The pilot program will begin at Saskatoon City Hospital on January 15, 2022. This follows the program’s launch in February 2021 within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, collecting nearly 3 million masks and respirators to-date.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be working with the Government of Saskatchewan to continue bringing the highest quality masks and respirators to Canadian frontline workers,” said Moore. “As the pandemic remains part of our lives, Vitacore is invested in driving Canadian innovation as one of the top medical respirator manufacturers in the world. With its labour force and space, Saskatchewan was an easy choice for our second facility – we thank the Honourable ministers Merriman and Reiter and look forward to sharing more details of the developments in coming months.”