Techo-Bloc builds new manufacturing plant in Ontario

October 29, 2021 Maryam Farag

Techo-Bloc Inc. will be opening a manufacturing plant in Ayr, Ontario in Spring 2022.

Techo-Bloc’s $45 million investment will create over 50 local jobs. The project is backed by $4 million in grants and loans provided by the Federal and Ontario governments.

”We are thrilled to be establishing a presence in Ayr, Ontario,” said Charles Ciccarello, Founder and President, Techo-Bloc Inc. ”We have always been trailblazers in the industry, and this move will help us continue to innovate and deliver high-quality products, while also supporting the local community.”

The Ayr plant will be the company’s ninth manufacturing facility to date.