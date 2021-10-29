Plant.ca

Techo-Bloc builds new manufacturing plant in Ontario

October 29, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Techo-Bloc Inc.

Techo-Bloc Inc. will be opening a manufacturing plant in Ayr, Ontario in Spring 2022.

Techo-Bloc’s $45 million investment  will create over 50 local jobs. The project is backed by $4 million in grants and loans provided by the Federal and Ontario governments.

”We are thrilled to be establishing a presence in Ayr, Ontario,” said Charles Ciccarello, Founder and President, Techo-Bloc Inc. ”We have always been trailblazers in the industry, and this move will help us continue to innovate and deliver high-quality products, while also supporting the local community.”

The Ayr plant will be the company’s ninth manufacturing facility to date.

Advertisement

 

 

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Facilities Maintenance Construction Government Manufacturing Canada Economy government manufacturer manufacturing Ontario plant Techo-Bloc


Related Stories
Nexii builds new green manufacturing plant in Vancouver
Ontario provides $2.2 million to manufacturing sector in Parry Sound District
Ontario invests in medical technology manufacturing
FedDev Ontario invests in Waterloo-based additive manufacturing consortium