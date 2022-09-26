Researchers across Canada receive investments to drive innovation

An investment of over $64 million will support 251 research infrastructure projects at 40 universities across the country. This contribution, through the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund, will help universities recruit and retain researchers by helping acquire the equipment and facilities.

“Canada is world-renowned for our state-of-the-art institutions and talented researchers. Through this Fund, our government is strengthening our leadership and competitive advantage by supporting Canadians to pursue discoveries, overcome challenges and innovate to make a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for all,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry.

Find the full list of recipients here.