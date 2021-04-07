Pontus awarded Plan Approval for Surrey Production facility

Pontus Protein Ltd. announced that it has been awarded Plan Approval by Fraser Health for its production facility located in Surrey, BC.

This is the final step for the tenant improvement permit, and has been delivered to the City of Surrey to finalize the Surrey facility permitting.

Pontus’ aquaponics contractor, ML Aquaponics Inc., has started installing the commercial aquaponics system. Marc Laberge, Lead Consultant, ML Aquaponics Inc., is a fish biologist with over 34 years of expertise in recirculating technology, and has been working on optimizing the aquaponics cycle for Pontus with Steve McArthur, Chief Technology Officer, Pontus.

Over the next few weeks, a temporary worksite office for the CTO will be constructed. The site will be cleaned in preparation for marking out the floors for the aquaponic ecosystem. This includes preparation for 587 drill locations, 15 millimetres by 100 mm drill holes for rebar to reinforce the concrete. A superintendent will be on-site to supervise the formwork for the concrete fish tanks and plumbing sleeves to prepare for concrete pouring once Pontus has the tenant improvement permits.