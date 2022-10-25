Lafert plant in San Donà di Piave is now in operation

Lafert production plant in San Donà di Piave is officially in operation after its formal unveiling at Lafert’s 60-year anniversary celebrations in Italy.

The 130,000 square foot plant was developed to increase production capacity and meet the demand for IE5 Super Premium Efficiency motors, while also providing storage areas for raw materials and finished products. In this plant, Lafert is able to produce up to 1400 pieces per day and can ship four-to-five international containers per week with the internal customs area.

The plant employs 50 operators who have been trained to work in synergy with the production lines.

In 2022, a photovoltaic system was installed consisting of 762 high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon modules generating 345 kW of power. When fully operational, the photovoltaic system will be able to produce about 380,000 kWh of renewable energy annually, corresponding to the total energy needs of the plant. This reduces CO2 emissions by 154 tons per year.

The plant consists of a shearing machine and four production areas: winding, turning, magnet mounting and assembly. The production area is already fully active while the establishment of the sales, marketing, engineering and business development offices is expected by November 2022.