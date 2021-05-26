Investments announced in Prince Edward Island infrastructure

Upgrades have been announced to the women’s unit of the Provincial Correctional Centre in Miltonvale.

The new 22,000-square-feet addition is funded by the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island to create a 22-cell secure housing area. This area will accommodate for increased program support spaces, improved kitchen and staff facilities, and a new health services area that will separately serve male and female populations.

“The women’s addition to our provincial correctional centre is much more than simply increasing the bed capacity,” said Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Justice and Public Safety. “It is a modern space for female offenders, designed with them in mind, to encourage healing and increase access to programs that can help them prepare for their return to Island communities. These offenders have unique needs and having this important corrections infrastructure is a step in the right direction to support this population appropriately and with dignity.”

The Government of Canada is investing $8 million towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $2 million.

“We know that incarcerated women often have a history of trauma and many are themselves victims of crime,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister, Responsible for the Status of Women. “The programs offered in custody must be responsive to their needs. How we support these women will absolutely influence how successful their healing can be. It is encouraging to see that the decisions that have gone into this significant capital project have had women and their needs in mind.”

