Government of Canada invests in Prince George Airport

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.7 million in the Prince George Airport through Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Prince George and surrounding communities.

“As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of air travel, it is our government’s priority to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector that keeps travellers and workers safe,” said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. “These critical investments will allow the Prince George Airport to have the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry in the communities it serves and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel.”