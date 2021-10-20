Genesis Motors starts construction on new retail centres

October 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

Genesis Motors Canada has started construction on new Retail Experience Centres in Brampton, Ontario and Quebec City, Quebec.

Genesis Retail Experience Centres will provide consumers with an omni-channel experience, allowing them to transition between online and in-person services based on their preference. All transactions will continue to be completed online and the Genesis at Home suite of services, from at-home test drives to valet service, will remain available.

Construction for Genesis Brampton and Genesis de Quebec is well underway and both facilities are expected to open next year. There are now six Genesis retail facilities in construction in Canada, the first of which is expected to open in late 2021 in London, Ontario. This will be followed by the opening of many additional facilities in 2022 and beyond, with all 30 Genesis distributors in Canada planning to build retail centres in the next several years.

“We strive to deliver exceptional experiences to consumers, which is why it’s important for us to ensure they have full control over how, when and where they experience our brand,” said Lawrence Hamilton, Executive Director, Genesis Motors Canada. “We’re looking forward to opening Genesis Retail Experience Centres across Canada and providing customers with a new way to interact with our brand and products in their communities.”