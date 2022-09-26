Genesis Canada breaks ground on flagship location in Ottawa

Development of the Genesis Retail Experience facility has officially commenced. Members of the S. Dilawri Auto Group and Genesis Motors Canada’s executive team recently assembled to break ground on the future site of Genesis Ottawa.

Expected to open in April 2023, the flagship location will personify the Genesis brand identity and be the largest of its kind in the country.

Located within the Hunt Club West Business Park, the 21,632 square feet facility will feature a showroom large enough to display eight vehicles, a service drive-thru area, three detailing bays, six dedicated EV labs and charging stations, and private and open common areas.

“We’re incredibly excited to see this collective vision come together and take shape,” said Shiv Dilawri, president, S. Dilawri Auto Group “We are eager to service the needs and exceed the expectations of guests in the Ottawa and surrounding areas.”