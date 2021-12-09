Exro opens doors to automotive grade manufacturing facility in Calgary

December 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exro Technologies Inc. announced the official opening of its manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta.

Exro’s 37,000-square-feet Canadian facility will feature automotive-grade production lines and product showrooms. It will be compliant with automotive grade manufacturing standards ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949, as well as ISO 26262 for functional safety.

The facility can support low-volume manufacturing and deliver approximately 100,000 coil driver units per year for use across a range of electric mobility applications from two-wheel recreational to passenger vehicles, and even up to commercial and industrial vehicle applications. The facility will also manufacture the battery control system for energy storage applications.

“In 18 months, our team has grown from a single research and development centre with just 5 employees in Canada to establish a formidable presence across North America, having opened the doors to our U.S. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona last month, and now our Canadian manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “This new facility, which will house our 50 and counting group of employees, represents our commitment to providing high quality products and ensures a culture of sustainable business practices.”

The will run on clean energy solutions, including solar power with a rooftop array containing 576 solar modules, producing 425W each for a total nameplate rating of 244.8kW, and battery energy storage solutions working towards its net-zero carbon emissions objectives.