Bosch Rexroth expands operations in Mexico

Bosch Rexroth will expand its presence in North America with a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico. Bosch Rexroth has been operating in Mexico for 40 years.

In Queretaro, local production capacities for the manufacture of products and components for mobile applications as well as for factory automation will be increased from summer 2023. Bosch Rexroth will invest 160 million euros in the new site. The aim is to strengthen local production for the North American market.

“We see great potential in the North American market for mobile applications such as agricultural or construction machinery and we produce the corresponding components, such as hydraulic pumps,” said Greg Gumbs, CEO, Bosch Rexroth. “As part of our ‘local for local’ approach, we will further enhance our existing mobile hydraulics site in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. We will intensify the development work for the electrification of mobile machinery and the associated software activities. Fountain Inn will become an even stronger and more customer-centric hub for our mobile hydraulics business in North America. The new plant in Queretaro will create additional production capacities.”