Blendtek Ingredients Inc. announced new head office

November 24, 2021 Maryam Farag

Blendtek Ingredients Inc. announced the opening its new constructed 85,000-square-feet headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario.

The new building will house Blendtek’s head office, manufacturing and distribution facilities,.

“The decision to build a new facility and undergo expansion was driven by our mission to fuel innovation in food, meet the growing needs of our customers and help address the market’s current supply chain challenges,” said Rob Bianchin, Vice-President, Blendtek. “The investment will advance the development of new product formulations and significantly increase the production and distribution capacity of our ingredients and proprietary blends for domestic and international markets.”

A new research and development lab and test kitchen have been constructed to focus on growing food categories including plant-based, gluten-free and sugar-reduced products.

The processing facility will be Safe Quality Food (SQF) and Organic certified and accommodate retail ready and larger format industrial packaging sizes.