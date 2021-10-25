ZF Automotive Canada receives investment of $1.2 million from province

October 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

ZF Automotive Canada’s investment of over $7.8 million is to be supported by the Ontario government with approximately $1.2 million through the Regional Development Program.

ZF Automotive Canada will expand and upgrade its manufacturing capabilities. With close to $1.2 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the company will install a trivalent chromium plating line, including a proprietary chemical process.

“ZF Automotive Canada is pleased to make this investment in a new Trivalent Chrome line for its Midland Ontario location. This will make ZF Midland more competitive in the global supply chain, allowing us to diversify our product range, generate enhanced employment opportunities, and support our pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Lee Whyman, Midland Ontario Plant Manager, ZF Automotive Canada. “We are very grateful for the assistance and partnership of the Ontario government for its ongoing support for auto manufacturers.”

The investments will help create 27 jobs and retain 136 jobs.

Advertisement

“I am very pleased that our government is supporting the significant investment of ZF Automotive Canada by providing $1.2 million through the Regional Development Program,” said Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament, Simcoe North. “By investing in the talent and manufacturing infrastructure in Midland and Simcoe County, our communities will continue to see long-term economic benefits through the creation of jobs and business.”