Wholesale sales rose 0.9% in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.9% to $66.2 billion in September, boosted by gains in the food, beverage and tobacco and the personal and household goods subsectors.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.4%, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector increased 3.6% to $12.4 billion as food industry sales rose 4.2%.

Statistics Canada says it was the highest growth for both the subsector and the industry since they each grew 7.7% in March at the start of the pandemic when people were stockpiling in anticipation of lockdowns and food shortages.

The personal and household goods subsector saw sales rise 3.4 per cent to $10.0 billion with a 7.2% gain in the pharmaceutical and pharmacy supplies industry.

In volume terms, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 0.2%.