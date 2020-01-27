US confirms fabricated steel from Canada dumped, but not subsidized

WASHINGTON, Wash. — The United States Department of Commerce says its final determination has confirmed that fabricated structural steel imports from Canada were dumped into the country but weren’t subsidized.

The decision found subsidies on these products were de minimis and no countervailing duties will be collected as the investigation is ended.

However, it did confirm that Canadian producers and exporters sold the steel at less-than fair value in the US at rates up to 6.7%.

The US agency says it also determined that steel from China and Mexico was subsidized and dumped into the country. Preliminary tariffs were imposed in July.

An estimated US$722.5 million of the steel was imported from Canada in 2018, US$897.5 million from China and US$622.4 million from Mexico.

The US International Trade Commission is scheduled to make final injury determinations around March 9.