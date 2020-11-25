PLANT

Trillium Network platform provides Ontario advanced manufacturing info

More than 6,000 facilities, ranging from automotive and aerospace to craft breweries and wineries.

November 25, 2020


The 2018 RAV4 on the Woodstock production line. PHOTO: TOYOTA

LONDON, Ont. — A new online platform developed by the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing provides information about more than 6,000 facilities in Ontario, ranging from automotive and aerospace to craft breweries and wineries.

TrilliumGIS is open to public, but will be especially useful for: manufacturers seeking potential customers customers, suppliers and partners; economic development officials at all levels of government; educational institutions looking for co-operative education and work-integrated learning partners; and site selectors looking for promising locations for new manufacturing investments.

Manufacturers are identified by industry and searches according to production networks, supply chains, type of business, Statistics Canada industry codes or location, and street addresses.

All of the data in TrilliumGIS are compiled from publicly-available sources of information.

The Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing is a provincially-funded non-profit organization that raises awareness of Ontario’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. It’s offices are located at Western University in London, Ont.

