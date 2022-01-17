Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 2.6% at $63.1 billion in November

January 17, 2022 The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.6 per cent to $63.1 billion in November.

The agency says it was the second consecutive month of growth as sales rose in 18 of the 21 industries it tracks.

Sales of primary metal products rose 5.8 per cent to a record $5.8 billion in November, while sales for the petroleum and coal industry climbed 3.7 per cent to $7.2 billion, also a record.

Statistics Canada says flooding in British Columbia disrupted supply chains in Western Canada and affected 28.1 per cent of manufacturing plants across the country in November, mainly through disruptions in transportation and shortages of raw materials.

It estimated the lost sales due to the floods totalled $372.1 million for the month.

Sales in constant dollars rose 1.9 per cent in November, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.