Plant.ca

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 2.6% at $63.1 billion in November

January 17, 2022   The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.6 per cent to $63.1 billion in November.

The agency says it was the second consecutive month of growth as sales rose in 18 of the 21 industries it tracks.

Sales of primary metal products rose 5.8 per cent to a record $5.8 billion in November, while sales for the petroleum and coal industry climbed 3.7 per cent to $7.2 billion, also a record.

Statistics Canada says flooding in British Columbia disrupted supply chains in Western Canada and affected 28.1 per cent of manufacturing plants across the country in November, mainly through disruptions in transportation and shortages of raw materials.

Advertisement

It estimated the lost sales due to the floods totalled $372.1 million for the month.

Sales in constant dollars rose 1.9 per cent in November, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Economy General Manufacturing Business Canada COVID-19 Economy government manufacturer manufacturing stats


Related Stories
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose in November, manufacturing sales down
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 4.3 per cent in October
Manufacturing sales up 2.1% in March: Statistics Canada
Manufacturing sales post record plunge in April: Statistics Canada