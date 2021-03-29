Salesforce releases its first Trends in Manufacturing Report

Salesforce has released its first Trends in Manufacturing Report, which includes a survey of 750 manufacturing leaders globally, including 50+ Canadians, to help guide decision making in becoming “future ready” across all areas of business.

Key report findings include:

Eight in 10 global manufacturers (81 per cent) say they need both new approaches and new tools for accurate forecasting.

95 per cent of global manufacturers admit to applying manual approaches to their forecasting, with less than half of manufacturers using mostly-automated tools.

31 per cent of global manufacturers say COVID-19 significantly changed their need for improved marketing/customer communications and 30 per cent of manufacturers say COVID-19 significantly changed their need for customer service capabilities.

Over half of manufacturers consider the changes to customer service and sales capabilities to be permanent.

Over half of global manufacturers rely on a primary manual process for generating quotes/proposals, prioritizing leads/opportunities and determining what action to take on accounts.

Canadian C-suite manufacturing executives say the following is critical or high priority over the next 24 months: Increasing process efficiencies (82 per cent) Demand planning (82 per cent) Digital transformation (86 per cent) New service offerings (86 per cent)



