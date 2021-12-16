Plant.ca

Qmerit expands operations into Canada

December 16, 2021   Maryam Farag

Qmerit is expanding its operations into Canada to help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

“Our experience with fleet managers, auto dealers, contractors, utilities and EV buyers allows us to offer turnkey operations and earn high customer praise,” said Tracy K. Price, Founder and CEO, Qmerit. “We are excited to offer that same best value service and do our part to support the coming electrification transition in Canada.”

 

