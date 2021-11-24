Province invests in Oxford County automotive parts manufacturer

November 24, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of approximately $17.4 million by Oxford County auto parts manufacturer ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks.

ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks will invest in new equipment and make modifications to its manufacturing facility in Woodstock to produce door rings and tailor welded outer blanks.

“ArcelorMittal has a significant asset footprint in Ontario and our advanced steel solutions are an integral component of key supply chains, including the automotive sector. The company’s advanced solutions, from advanced high strength steel to laser welded blanks, are helping to shape Ontario’s next-generation automotive industry and the province’s low carbon economy,” said Todd Baker, President and CEO, ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks. “Specifically, this investment enables ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks (AMTB) to produce one million door rings annually for the electric vehicle market.”

With $1.5 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the company is addressing production demands from automotive investments in the battery electric vehicle market. The project will create 32 jobs and retain 53 existing positions.