Province invests in local businesses in Southwestern Ontario

July 2, 2021   Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is investing over $2.6 million in three businesses in Guelph through the Regional Development Program, supporting a total investment of $23 million in domestic manufacturing and chemical processing.

This investment will create 45 jobs and help retain over 370 jobs in Guelph.

“As Ontario turns the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our top priorities is economic growth and recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “These projects will make a significant impact in their local economies. They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation, job retention and strong regional growth.”

Walinga Inc., a third-generation family owned business, announced a $7.5 million expansion to manufacture two new agricultural products, one of which will be new to the industry; milinator. It will help transform animal by-product into fertilizer, with $1.125 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF).

PDI Bulk is investing $5 million in specialized equipment for a new process to blend frozen chemicals for the polymer, chemical, and food sectors, with $750,000 from the SWODF.

Newton Group Ltd. is investing $10.3 million to install equipment aimed to improve a pre-fab building system for the construction market. The company is expanding its existing facility by 40,000 square feet, with $800,000 from the SWODF.

