Province invests in clean steelmaking technology in Hamilton

February 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

ArcelorMittal Dofasco and the Ontario government are joining forces on an investment to produce green steel for the auto parts supply chain.

The approximately $1.8 billion project by ArcelorMittal Dofasco will see its Hamilton facility among the first of its global operations to replace coal-fed coke ovens and blast furnaces with new, low-emission technology.

The Government of Ontario is contributing up to $500 million in loan and grant support to the project, which will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about three million tonnes annually.

“Reducing ArcelorMittal’s CO2 emissions intensity worldwide by 25 per cent by 2030 is an ambitious target for a steel and mining company; but we believe it is achievable and that it is our responsibility to invent or innovate the processes and technologies that will enable us to reach that goal,” said John Brett, CEO North America, ArcelorMittal. “As part of that, we understand that in the coming years, the assets used to make steel will undergo a transformation on a scale not seen for many decades.”