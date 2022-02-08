Ontario supports Ventra Group’s investment
The Ontario government is supporting an $18.5 million investment by auto parts manufacturer Ventra Group, by investing $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 18 jobs.
Ventra Group, part of the Flex|N|Gate group of companies, will invest $18.5 million to create the Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre. The company is building a pilot line to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and will conduct basic product and manufacturing technology research and development.
Collaborating with local academic researchers and Ontario businesses in the growing zero-emission mobility and energy storage sectors, Ventra Group will assess and develop materials and performance in the commercialization of prototype batteries and emerging storage technologies.
“The Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre marks a critical first milestone in our strategy to level up our next-generation battery design, material localization and manufacturing skills,” said Shahid Khan, CEO, COO and President, Flex|N|Gate. “We are privileged and delighted that Ontario’s warm welcome and generous support has allowed us to create an Ontario-first ecosystem within the global markets for advanced traction batteries and battery manufacturing technologies.”
In November, the government released Phase 2 of Driving Prosperity ― The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector; the next phase of Ontario’s 10-year plan.
