Ontario supports Ventra Group’s investment

The Ontario government is supporting an $18.5 million investment by auto parts manufacturer Ventra Group, by investing $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 18 jobs.

Ventra Group, part of the Flex|N|Gate group of companies, will invest $18.5 million to create the Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre. The company is building a pilot line to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and will conduct basic product and manufacturing technology research and development.

Collaborating with local academic researchers and Ontario businesses in the growing zero-emission mobility and energy storage sectors, Ventra Group will assess and develop materials and performance in the commercialization of prototype batteries and emerging storage technologies.