Ontario provides COVID-19 testing in workplace

Ontario government is providing guidance to employees who want to self-swab for a rapid antigen point-of-care test on a voluntary basis under the supervision of a trained individual, to test for COVID-19 in the workplace.

By clinically endorsing supervised, voluntary self-swabbing for asymptomatic individuals, businesses can reduce the administrative costs of using antigen tests.

“By expanding rapid testing in the workplace and making it easier to administer, we will be able to maintain critical infrastructure and keep people working,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “These measures are essential to further protect Ontario’s workforce as we work together towards a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, stronger and more resilient before.”

The province has removed regulatory barriers governing the use of COVID-19 tests that are approved by Health Canada for point-of-care use to make it easier for organizations to offer onsite testing.

“Our government is committed to providing greater flexibility and innovative testing options for additional sectors to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister, Health. “By providing guidance for voluntary, supervised self-swabbing, frontline and essential workers can have quicker and easier access to testing, and have an additional layer of protection. Until vaccines are widely available, I strongly urge everybody to continue following public health measures.”