Ontario proposes to cut gas and fuel taxes for additional year

The provinces 2022 Fall Economic Statement will propose legislation that would, if passed, extend the current gas and fuel tax rate cuts to December 31, 2023.

“At a time when inflation has reached the highest levels in over four decades, we know families are feeling the pressure from rising prices on everything from gas to groceries,” said Premier Doug Ford. “To continue providing real relief, our government is proposing to extend the gas tax cut for another year to put more money back in peoples’ pockets where it belongs.”

The proposed extension of the gas and fuel tax rate cuts for an additional year would save Ontario households $195 on average between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023. This extension follows legislation passed this spring that cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.