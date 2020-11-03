Ontario promotes province-made products with CME directory

BARRIE, Ont. – A new guide will make it easier for shoppers to find made-in-Ontario products, while supporting local businesses and manufacturers.

The Ontario Made Consumer Directory comes from Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), with support from the Ontario government.

Consumers will find made in Ontario goods in the online, searchable directory at SupportOntarioMade.ca where they will find products that are made in local communities, participating retailers and company profiles.

The announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford, economic development Minister Vic Fedeli, CME president and CEO Dennis Darby in Barrie at the Napoleon plant where high-quality barbecues, HVAC products and fireplaces are made.

“As we lean into 2021, we are increasing production and have hired over 200 new full-time positions since June to meet the need of our customers,” said Chris Schroeter, co-CEO at Napoleon. “… Ontario Made is a fantastic way for consumers to become aware of products made in their own backyards.”

Ontario’s manufacturing sector accounts for more than 12% of the province’s economy, with nearly $300 billion in annual shipments and $200 billion in exports.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers ramped up or shifted production lines to produce more food, personal protective equipment, and other essential supplies.

In September, an increase of 51,700 jobs pushed Ontario’s manufacturing employment 17,000 jobs above pre-COVID levels.

In a recent CME survey, 73% of Ontarians said they already try to purchase Canadian-made products and 56% said they would try more often to purchase domestic goods.

Since launching in July 2020, CME’s SupportOntarioMade.ca website has registered more than 4,600 products from over 1,200 local manufacturers. Over 150 retailers are also participating in the program. Products with the Ontario Made logo range from baby wipes to barbecues, and cosmetics to cars.

“The database is an important step to help consumers easily identify, access and purchase local products. When Ontarians see the Ontario Made logo, there is an assurance of quality and they can be confident knowing they are supporting local jobs and the provincial economy,” said Darby.