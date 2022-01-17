Ontario launches program to support advanced manufacturers across province

January 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government launched the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness (AMIC) program to help companies get the tools, technology and talent they need to grow.

As part of the 2021 Fall Economic Statement, AMIC is a two-year, $40-million program of the Regional Development Program (RDP).

“With increased international competition for investment, our government wants to help Ontario’s advanced manufacturers continue to thrive and be global leaders in innovation,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “This program will create the right conditions for our businesses and job creators to invest, grow and attract investment all across Ontario.”

Eligibility requirements include:

Minimum of 10 employees

Three or more years of financial statements, and

Minimum of $500,000 in eligible project costs.

The first round of applications will be open until February 10.

“Manufacturing is the cornerstone of Ontario’s economy. It drives economic recovery and prosperity throughout Ontario and across Canada. This government has made it clear that it wants our sector to be global leaders in innovation,” said Mathew Wilson, Senior Vice-President, Policy, Government Relations & Ontario Division, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “To accomplish this, CME has been clear that the government must help companies invest in new technologies, new processes, and their people. For Ontario’s manufacturers, this fund will be a valuable tool to support their investments, to help them scale up, and to improve their competitiveness.”