Ontario invests in Welland and St. Catherines manufacturers

February 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $53.2 million by Valbruna ASW Inc. and Quick Plug CA Inc. by investing $4.9 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 45 jobs.

Valbruna ASW Inc. is Canada’s only manufacturer of specialty steel products, including carbon, alloy and stainless steel. The company is investing $50 million in new equipment and facility upgrades, in addition to $4.4 million from the government.

“This investment is strategic to the future of Valbruna ASW, our current and future employees, our customers and suppliers and our community partners,” said Tim Clutterbuck, President, Valbruna ASW Inc. “As Ontario’s, in fact Canada’s, only specialty steel producer, uniquely capable of refining high quality stainless steels, we are grateful for the support and recognition of the provincial government.”

Quick Plug CA Inc. engineers and manufactures a variety of peat plug products for professional growers, including traditional greenhouses and hydroponic growers. The company is investing $3.2 million, with Ontario’s investment of $480,000. Quick Plug will modify the current facility and purchase new equipment and machinery to build a new manufacturing line.

Advertisement

“Quick Plug CA Inc. would like to thank the Government of Ontario for the support provided through the Regional Development Program. We will use these funds to not only improve our existing processes, but to invest in automation and newer technologies,” said Bill Maartense, Managing Director, Quick Plug CA Inc. “These investments will help us be a safe and productive employer that provides good local jobs for many years to come.”