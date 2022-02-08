Ontario invests in Southwestern Ontario manufacturers

February 8, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $44 million by three Southwestern Ontario companies, by investing nearly $2 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 78 jobs.

Medicap Laboratories, based in Windsor, is a dietary and nutritional supplement manufacturer. The company specializes in manufacturing, formulation development, regulatory affairs consulting, private labeling, technical writing, and storage and fulfillment. Their investment of $38 million will help in the addition of new equipment, with Ontario’s support of $926,640. The project will allow Medicap to distribute Norwegian Vitux Omega 3 (patented ConCordix) to new markets.

“Medicap Laboratories is one of the leading nutraceutical companies in southwestern Ontario and this investment, including the funding provided by the Ontario government, will help substantially increase production capacity, export business, and create more skilled jobs for Medicap Laboratories and our partner, SofTab Technologies,” said Hema Patel, President, Medicap.

Canadian Premier Supplements in Windsor specializes in custom nutritional supplement formulations for private-label customers. Their investment of $5 million will result in the addition of a manufacturing facility with automation, production and packaging equipment with Ontario’s support of $770,332. Advertisement

“This program funding has provided us the means to invest in our employees, equipment and processes for future growth at a time where job losses and reduced hours during the pandemic was a real concern. Thank you for your continued support,” said David Baillargeon, Founder and CEO, Canadian Premier Supplements.

Cedar Valley Selections is a food manufacturer based in Oldcastle that produces a lineup of all-natural salad dressings. Their investment of over $1 million will allow the company to automate their production and packaging lines for their recently introduced Pita Chips. Ontario’s investment of $162,134 will support the company as they manage a growth trajectory to supply 1,500 stores by the end of the year.

“The financial support from the Ontario government will allow us to rapidly improve our production facility and hire the necessary staff to produce high-quality, innovative products to bring to consumers across Canada,” said Ameen Fadel, Founder and CEO, Cedar Valley Selections.