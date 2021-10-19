Ontario invests in seven North Bay Area businesses

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is providing over $1.2 million to help seven businesses expand operations in the Nipissing region.

The funding will help create 33 new jobs.

“With this support, our government is strengthening communities, creating jobs and helping more northerners live, work and build careers in Northern Ontario,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing.

Funding for the following businesses is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC):

$400,000 for Fabrene Inc. – a manufacturer and supplier of plastic products – to purchase new equipment and improve its infrastructure.

$200,000 for Eagle Eye Drilling Services Inc. – a drilling contractor that specializes in longhole drilling services for the underground mining sector – to purchase drills and other equipment.

$199,950 for Eastep Family Farms – a meat goat farming operation – to purchase equipment and set up the farm.

$175,922 for The Finch Beach Resort to build a winterized artist studio, renovate four cabins and a shed, and purchase new furniture and appliances.

$160,316 for Canor Construction Inc. – a landscaping, demolition, construction and residential and commercial waste removal service – to establish a waste processing and recycling centre in North Bay.