Ontario invests in Ottawa digital software company

March 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the FedDev Ontario, announced an investment of up to $2.5 million through the Jobs and Growth Fund for Martello Technologies Corporation to expand its software development capacity.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Martello Technologies is a digital software company that delivers performance analytics through its digital experience monitoring solutions. The investment will support the company to make improvements and scale its end user experience monitoring products. As a result, Martello Technologies is expected create 25 jobs in the Ottawa region.

“This investment from the Government of Canada will allow Martello to accelerate development of our digital experience monitoring SaaS platform for the 270 million monthly active user Microsoft Teams market,” said John Proctor, President and CEO, Martello Technologies Corporations. “This project will leverage highly skilled Canadian talent to help Martello become a global market leader in enterprise software optimizing the modern workplace.”