Ontario invests in new disinfectant wipes production facility in Barrie

January 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

Empack Spraytech Inc.’s $10-million investment in a new disinfectant wipe production facility in Barrie will be supported by the Ontario government with $1.2 million through the Ontario Together Fund.

Empack Spraytech is a privately-owned, family-operated Canadian manufacturer of personal care, OTC drug, automotive, industrial and other household products in aerosol, liquid, gel, wipes and other formats.

Empack is expanding its capacity through this 100,000-square-feet facility by producing disinfectant wipes under the Zytec Germ Buster brand, of which 25,000 square feet will have the capacity to produce four million wipes per day.

“As a proud member of the communities of Barrie and Brampton and the Province of Ontario, Empack stands ready to support our communities in times of need,” said Ara Nalbandian, Executive Vice-President, Empack Spraytech Inc. “The OTF program helped support our efforts in completing our project to meet the current and future needs for disinfectant wipes for the province of Ontario to help in the fight against COVID-19 with reliable, high quality, made in Ontario product.

Empack will manufacture a range of Health Canada approved disinfectant wipes using various active ingredients including citric acid, benzalkonium chloride, and combinations of quaternary ammonium compounds, all of which have been tested to prove efficacy against COVID-19.