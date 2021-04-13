Ontario invests in local manufacturing disinfectant

The Ontario government is investing nearly $850,000 in Dimachem Inc. to locally produce pine-sol multi-surface cleaner-disinfectant.

“Ontario has strong supply chains, a skilled workforce and the manufacturing might to make the emergency supplies we need here at home, without having to rely on other jurisdictions,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “It is because of companies like Dimachem that Ontario is well-equipped with a reliable domestic supply of PPE and other critical supplies to get us through this emergency and ensure our preparedness for future challenges.”

The Windsor-based company has entered a multi-year toll manufacturing contract with The Clorox Company to manufacture 12 million bottles of pine-sol per year. For the project, Dimachem will establish a new production line and modify its facility in Windsor to make the product in-house. The company will purchase new blow molding equipment to produce polyethylene terephthalate bottles and packaging on-site.

“With the investment from the Ontario Together Fund for our new production line and blow molding equipment to produce PET bottles and packaging, Dimachem will be able to produce 12 million bottles of Clorox’s Pine-Sol per year,” said Andrew Conway, Vice President, Dimachem Inc. “We are proud to be part of the province’s effort to increase domestic capacity in the fight against COVID-19.”