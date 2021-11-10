Ontario invests in Kitchener-Waterloo-area manufacturers

November 10, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of $20.5 million by four Kitchener-Waterloo-area manufacturers by investing nearly $2.2 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 85 jobs and retain 233 jobs.

Huron Digital Pathology is investing nearly $4.7 million to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet global demand for its new TissueScope iQ digital pathology scanner, with $500,000 in support from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Blendtek Ingredients is investing over $6.2 million to expand and upgrade its solutions and product development facility. Ontario is investing $940,000. The company manufactures and distributes ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, primarily the agri-food sector.

RTS Companies Inc. is investing $5 million to construct a new 15,000-square-feet facility to accommodate production of disinfectant wipes for hard surfaces such as shopping carts. Ontario is investing $500,000.

Advertisement

“Regional Development Funding is allowing us to expand our domestic operations, providing locally manufactured PPE products to the market here in Canada, both through our own brands and private-label opportunities with our retail partners,” said Graham Lobban, CEO/President, RTS Companies Inc. “We are extremely proud to be expanding our operations here in St. Clements. This announcement combines our commitment to our local community and our trusted customers as well.”

Delta Elevator Company Ltd. is investing over $4.5 million to help the company expand and modify operations at a new facility. Ontario is investing over $227,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“With over 50 years of history in Southern Ontario, Delta Elevator is pleased to be able to continue its growth with the help of this grant,” said Andrew Friedel, President, Delta Elevator. “It will help create jobs, increase capacity, and improve production processes.”